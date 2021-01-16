Other Sports

NBA | Giannis propels Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and had nine rebounds to power Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-109 victory over Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks in a battle between the two early frontrunners for NBA Most Valuable Player honours.

Kawhi Leonard delivered 27 points and six assists as Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 138-100 win over Sacramento Kings.

Other results: Boston Celtics bt Orlando Magic 124-97; Cleveland Cavaliers bt NY Knicks 106-103; Los Angeles Lakers bt New Orleans Pelicans 112-95; Utah Jazz bt Atlanta Hawks 116-92; Oklahoma City Thunder bt Chicago Bulls 127-125.

