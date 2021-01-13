Ghufran and Shainy triumph

Get the better of Srinivas and Rashmi in the final

Mohd. Ghufran was consistently brilliant to beat the World online carrom champion K. Srinivas in the men’s final of the Indian online carrom challenge on Tuesday.

Ghufran had two black slams as he wound up the eight boards with 19 points. On the other hand, K. Srinivas had one black slam to show for in a below-par finish with 28 points.

In the women’s final, 17-year-old Shainy Sebastian came up with a strong performance, collecting 33 points. In contrast, two-time World champion Rashmi Kumari struggled her way to 51, after conceding 28 points in the first three boards.