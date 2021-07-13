Ghosal, Joshna seeded at squash Worlds

Chicago

13 July 2021 22:11 IST

Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa will be the two seeded players from India in the PSA World squash championships to be held in Chicago from July 14 to 22.

Seeded 12th in the men’s section, Ghosal will take on Aly Hussein of Egypt in the first round on Thursday.

The 10th-seeded Joshna will be challenged by Tessa ter Sluis of the Netherlands in the women’s opening round on Wednesday.

The other Indians in the fray include Mahesh Mangaonkar, Aditya Jagtap, Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon.