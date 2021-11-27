Ghosal ends three-year drought; wins Malaysian Open Squash championship

In control: Ghosal came up with a clinical display to take the honours.

KUALA LUMPUR

27 November 2021

Stuns top seed Rodriguez to win Malaysian Open

India’s Saurav Ghosal bagged his first PSA Tour title in three years, defeating top seed Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia 11-7, 11-8, 13-11 in the final of the SRAM 40th Malaysian Open squash championships on Saturday.

Seeded two and ranked World No. 15, Ghosal produced a clinical display in the third game even as the Colombian, ranked World No. 12, fought hard.

Counter-drop

Rodriguez had a game point at 10-9 in the third game, but Ghosal nullified it with a counter-drop from the front-court.

The Indian won the match on his second match point when Rodriguez’s backhand drive hit the ‘Tin’.

Ghosal last won a PSA title in the 2018 Kolkata International Open.

The 35-year-old said it’s a great feeling to win after a while. “Obviously it feels great. I beat some good players along the way.

“The final was a high-quality match. As much as the third game, the second was tough too as I was trailing 0-7. The victory is a reward for all the hard work I’ve put in,” said Ghosal, who now has 10 PSA titles.