Ghosal, Chotrani for ASF awards

Ace player Saurav Ghosal and noted junior Veer Chotrani are the two Indians featured in the Asian Squash Federation performance award list for 2019.
Outstanding show
According to an intimation from the Asian body, Ghosal has been nominated for the Dato Alex Award for ‘outstanding performance of the year’ in the senior category (men) and Chotrani has been picked for the Hassan Musa Award for ‘outstanding performance of the year’ in the junior category (boys).
The awards will be presented at the Asian Team Championships to be held from March 25 to 29 in Kuala Lumpur.
In all, 15 nominations had come in from four countries for the seven categories in the ASF Performance awards.
In addition, for the four ASF coaches award, 19 nominations had come in from six countries.
