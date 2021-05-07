George helps Clippers sweep LA derby

Star player: Paul George top-scored for Clippers against city-rival Lakers.

LOS ANGELES

07 May 2021 21:42 IST

Curry excels as Warriors move up in Western Conference

Paul George scored 24 points as host Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-game season-series sweep of Los Angeles Lakers with a 118-94 win on Thursday.

The Clippers moved past Denver Nuggets by a half-game into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference. Lakers and Trail Blazers are now tied for sixth place in the West.

Stephen Curry padded his NBA scoring lead with 34 points, including six three-pointers, as Golden State moved up a spot on the Western Conference playoff ladder with a 118-97 win over Oklahoma City in San Francisco.

Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, shot 5 of 7 from behind the 3-point line and grabbed 14 rebounds as Chicago led wire-to-wire in Charlotte.

Triple-double for Westbrook

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds to record his 180th career triple-double as visiting Washington defeated Toronto 131-129 in overtime. Pascal Siakam tied his career-best with 44 points for Toronto.

Luka Doncic finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead host Dallas to a victory over Brooklyn, while Cory Joseph engineered a balanced attack with 18 points as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Memphis.

Caris LeVert scored nine of his 31 points in the final three minutes to help Indiana hold off visiting Atlanta.

The results: Detroit 111 bt Memphis 97; Indiana 133 bt Atlanta 126; Toronto 129 lost to Washington 131 (OT); Golden State 118 bt Oklahoma City 97; LA Clippers 118 bt LA Lakers 94; Charlotte 99 lost to Chicago 120; Dallas 113 bt Brooklyn 109.