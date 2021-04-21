NBA | George delivers for the Clippers

Knicks pull off a seventh straight win

Paul George made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to cap a 33-point effort and propel Los Angeles Clippers to a narrow 113-112 victory over host Portland Trailblazers.

George scored the final six points of the game as the Clippers won for the 15th time in the past 18 games and defeated the Trail Blazers for the sixth consecutive time.

RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as it topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for its seventh straight win.

Trae Young, wearing googles for the first time due to an injury, scored 25 points and Lou Williams came off the bench to score 22 as host Atlanta downed Orlando 112-96. Young was wearing the glasses to protect his right eyelid, which was scratched in a Sunday game against the Indiana Pacers.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and Joe Harris had 24 to lead seven Brooklyn players in double figures as the short-handed Nets held off host New Orleans 134-129.

The Nets played without James Harden, Kevin Durant, Nicolas Claxton and Reggie Perry.

D’Angelo Russell scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half and rookie Anthony Edwards also had 28 as Minnesota earned a 134-120 victory over Sacramento for its first road win in just over a month.

The results: Atlanta 112 bt Orlando 96; New York 109 bt Charlotte 97; Brooklyn 134 bt New Orleans 129; LA Clippers 113 bt Portland 112; Minnesota 134 bt Sacramento 120.