GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCL | Carlsen outwits Giri, but Knights rule

Updated - October 07, 2024 12:31 am IST -  LONDON

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Anish Giri, Nodirbek Abdusattarov and Magnus Carlsen ahead of the match between PBG Alaskan Knights and Magnus Carlsen.

Anish Giri, Nodirbek Abdusattarov and Magnus Carlsen ahead of the match between PBG Alaskan Knights and Magnus Carlsen. | Photo Credit: GLOBAL CHESS LEAGUE

“Magnus, Magnus,” they screamed. “Giri, Giri,” shouted the rest.

It wasn’t the most usual of sights you would see ahead of a game of chess. Normally there would be pin-drop silence. But, the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League is not the usual chess tournament.

The crowd at Friends Hall was excited as Magnus Carlsen and Anish Giri, two of the most popular stars in chess, walked to take their seats for the Icon board clash in the match between Alpine SG Pipers and PBG Alaskan Knights. There was an anti-climactic end to the game, though, as Giri blundered a piece and Carlsen won in just 22 moves.

Giri’s teammates, however, rose to the occasion again. Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated R. Praggnanandhaa and Tan Zhongyi beat Hou Yifan in a contest between two former World champions from China.

The game between Nihal Sarin and Daniel Dardha produced drama, and controversy, too. Nihal was clearly winning, but he had much less time. He claimed a draw, which was allowed. That meant Knights won 9-7, their fifth victory in as many matches. SG Pipers lodged an appeal, a decision on which hadn’t been taken at the time of filing this report.

Knights, with 15 match points, retained their lead at the halfway mark.

The results: American Gambits bt Ganges Grandmasters 10-4 (Hikaru Nakamura bt Viswanathan Anand; Jan-Krzysztof Duda drew with Arjun Erigaisi; Yu Yangyi drew with Parham Maghsoodloo; Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with R. Vaishali; Elisabeth Paehtz bt Nurgyul Salimova; Jonas Buhl Bjerr drew with Volodar Murzin).

Alpine SG Pipers lost to PBG Alaskan Knights 7-9 (Magnus Carlsen bt Anish Giri; R. Praggnanandhaa lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov; Richard Rapport drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov; Hou Yifan lost to Tan Zhongyi; Kateryna Lagno drew with Alina Kashlinskaya; Daniel Dardha drew with Nihal Sarin).

Triveni Continental Kings bt Upgrad Mumba Masters 12-3 (Firouzja Alireza bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave; Wei Yi bt Vidit Gujrathi; Teimour Radjabov drew with Peter Svidler; Alexandra Kosteniuk drew with Koneru Humpy; Valentina Gunina bt D. Harika; Javokhir Sindarov drew with Raunak Sadhwani)

SG Pipers bt Gambits 9-7 (Carlsen drew with Nakamura; Pragganandhaa drew with Duda; Rapport drew with Yu; Hou bt Assaubayeva; Lagno lost to Paehtz; Dardha bt Bjerre).

(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)

Published - October 07, 2024 12:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.