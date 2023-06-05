Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw win mixed air rifle gold

June 05, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw won the mixed air rifle gold by beating Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere of France 16-12 in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Sunday.

It was the second gold for India after the air pistol gold won by Sainyam.

In mixed air pistol, Sainyam and Abhinav Choudhary topped qualification with 578 but were beaten to the gold 16-12 by Koreans Kim Juri and Kim Manghyun.

The second Indian team of Suruchi Singh and Shubham Bisla won the bronze by beating Uzbekistan 16-14.

India was on top of the medals table with two gold, one silver and one bronze, while Korea followed with one gold and two silver. Italy was the third to win a gold medal.

In junior men’s skeet, Ritu Raj Bundela (116), Abhay Singh Sekhon (115), Munek Battula (113) and Harmehar Singh (111) placed 19th, 21st, 26th and 32nd respectively.

In junior women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon placed 11th with 108 as she missed the final by two points. Muffaddal Zahra Deesawala and Sanjana Sood shot 106 for the 14th and 16th spots.

The results:

Mixed air rifle: 1. India-2 (Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw) 17 (628.3); 2. France (Oceanne Muller, Romain Aufrere) 7 (630.2); 3. Norway (Pemille Nor-Woll, Jens Oestli) 17 (627.4); 4. Italy (Anna Schiavon, Luca Sbarbati) 13 (626.6); 7. India (Swati Chowdhury, Saalim) 624.3.

Mixed air pistol: 1. Korea (Kim Juri, Kim Kanghyun) 16 (577); 2. Inia (Sainyam, Abhinav Choudhary) 12 (578); 3. India-2 (Suruchi Singh, Shubham Bisla) 16 (571); 4. Uzbekistan (Nigina Saidkulova, Mukhammad Kamalov) 14 (571).

