Garcia, Fowler among leaders in four-way gridlock

Spain's Sergio Garcia, winless in 73 major starts, joined Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and Thomas Pieters in the biggest 36-hole Masters leader logjam since 1973 at blustery Augusta National on Friday.

A second day of high winds left the top pack — all seeking a first major win — level on four-under par 140 through two rounds.

“It was going to be try and hang on and make sure you didn't play yourself out of the tournament with scoring conditions coming this weekend,” Fowler said.

A host of big names — including second-ranked Rory McIlroy, reigning Olympic champion Justin Rose and past Masters winners Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth — lurk within five strokes, setting up a mouth-watering showdown in calmer conditions.

“I'm excited about the challenges that this weekend is going to bring, and hopefully I'll step up to them and I'll be able to be up there on Sunday with a solid chance at winning,” Garcia said.

Not since a storm-struck Masters 44 years ago ended in a Monday finish had so many people shared the midway lead.

Garcia, who hopes to end his major drought on Sunday on what would have been the 60th birthday of the late icon Seve Ballesteros, opened with three birdies and played even from there to stake his claim to the top.

Great putts

“These first two rounds are probably the best I've ever played at Augusta,” Garcia said.

“I feel like I played great. I made a lot of great putts.”

America's eighth-ranked Fowler eagled the par-5 second, sinking a bunker shot, and added four birdies against a lone bogey to fire the day's low round of five-under par 67.

Belgium's Pieters, trying to become the first Masters debutante since 1979 to win the green jacket, eagled the par-5 13th and opened with his lone bogey, shot 68.

Hoffman, who opened with a 65 to claim the biggest 18-hole Masters edge since 1955, made five bogeys in six holes but the American birdied 13 and parred in from there to cling to a share of first.

American William McGirt stood two adrift in fifth on 142 with Spain's Jon Rahm, England's Rose and Americans Fred Couples and Ryan Moore on 143.

Americans Mickelson and Spieth and Australia's Scott were on level par 144.

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson would become the oldest winner in Masters history two months before his 47th birthday by taking his fourth green jacket.

“I'm in a good spot heading into the weekend. I'm playing well,” Mickelson said.

“And I'm very optimistic I'm going to make a good run.”

Northern Irishman McIlroy, a four-time major champion trying to complete a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters, closed with a bogey to shoot 73 on Friday.

Rahm, 22, won at Torrey Pines to reach Augusta and could become the first Masters debutante winner since 1979.

In all, 53 players made the cut at 150, the ousted including England's Danny Willett, the first defending champion to miss the Masters weekend since Canada's Mike Weir in 2004.

Top scores: Second round:

140: Thomas Pieters (Belgium) (72-68), Rickie Fowler (U.S.) (73-67), Charley Hoffman (U.S.) (65-75), Sergio Garcia (Spain) (71-69).

142: William McGirt (U.S.) (69-73).

143: Justin Rose (Britain) (71-72), Ryan Moore (U.S.) (74-69), Fred Couples (U.S.) (73-70), Jon Rahm (Spain) (73- 70).

144: Adam Scott (Aus) (75-69), Jordan Spieth (U.S.) (75-69), Phil Mickelson (U.S.) (71-73).

145: Matt Kuchar (U.S.) (72-73), Soren Kjeldsen (Den) (72-73), Rory McIlroy (Britain) (72-73).