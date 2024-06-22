GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gangjee holds on in close finish to win Selangor Masters golf title

It was Rahil Gangjee’s second win on the ADT after his 2018 success at Louis Philippe Cup in India

Published - June 22, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Selangor (Malaysia)

PTI
Rahil Gangjee won the PKNS Selangor Masters despite six bogeys in his 3-over 73 on the final day as he prevailed over Deyen Lawson (69) by one shot.

Rahil Gangjee won the PKNS Selangor Masters despite six bogeys in his 3-over 73 on the final day as he prevailed over Deyen Lawson (69) by one shot. | Photo Credit: asiantour.com

Rahil Gangjee won the PKNS Selangor Masters despite six bogeys in his 3-over 73 on the final day as he prevailed over Deyen Lawson (69) by one shot, here Saturday.

The 45-year-old veteran, who had started the day with a five shot lead, finished at 8-under for the wire-to-wire win as Lawson was 7-under.

Gangjee's five-shot lead going into the final round disappeared within a matter of holes as he was unable to find the form that he seemed to have had since round one.

With three bogeys in his first nine, and another to match on hole 10, he soon found himself neck and neck with Thailand’s Runchanapong Youprayong.

It was Gangjee’s second win on the ADT after his 2018 success at Louis Philippe Cup in India. He has two Asian Tour wins – first in 2004 in Volkswagen Masters in Beijing and then 14 years later in Panasonic Open in Japan. In 2011 and 2012 he played on the Nationwide Tour in the US and also played between 2020 and 2022 in Japan.

Local rising star Marcus Lim and Australia’s Deyen Lawson were breathing down his neck and just one shot behind in the $175,000 Asian Development Tour event.

Gangjee was able to birdie the par-three hole 12 and then the Par-5 13th as he stayed ahead. Another birdie came on the 16th.

By the time he reached the 17th tee, Runchanapong had dropped away with a double bogey on 16th and only Lawson was left, two shots behind.

Those two shots vanished as Gangjee bogeyed 17th and 18th. Lawson’s birdie on 17 meant the pair were heading down the final fairway with just one shot between them.

Both managed only bogeys on the 18th and Gangjee was finally able to breathe to get the win at 272 and Lawson (69) in solo second in 273.

Lim (69) and Runchanapong (69) were tied third.

Poosit Suprpramai (66) of Thailand posted the only bogey free round of the day, his four birdies helping into a share of fifth spot alongside compatriot Sarut Vongchaisit (71).

Saptak Talwar the only other Indian to make the cut shot 70 with three closing bogeys and was T-33rd.

Related Topics

golf

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.