Ganesh — working towards a brighter future for cue sports

June 05, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

R.B. Ganesh has been one of the most widely travelled and respected international cue sports referees from India.

With the big events in the country drying up, Ganesh, a passionate advocate of cue sports, decided to do something on his own for a sport he adores.

Ganesh’s initial endeavour was to promote grassroot level talent, at an amateur level, so that new talent can be identified. However, lack a of support from sponsors put paid to the idea.

Relentless search

Not deterred by the setback, Ganesh continued his relentless search, which led him to meet Jason Ferguson, chairman of World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) in London. He had requested a provisional confirmation to host a World professional snooker ranking event in Hyderabad — a blue riband event— in August, which could spark off more amateur events in the longer run.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jason has been a good friend of mine for many years. When I proposed the idea of a company called Cue Sports Company (CSC) with my friend Kumar G. Rao, a lawyer, he was more than happy to give his oral approval. Still, lots of work needs to be done. We have to sign an agreement. I am sure everything will happen in due course with the blessings of the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India,” Ganesh told The Hindu.

Ganesh also met the Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, who listened to CSC’s pitch and was very encouraging of the idea. CSC also met the National cue sports governing body to seek its support. The international referee has requested the World body to allow eight Indians as wild card entries.

“Subject to finalisation of other factors, we expect top players like Ronnie O’Sullivan — winner of seven titles and regarded the Greatest of All Time — Luca Brecel, the current world champion, Mark Selby, Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Williams among others, to compete,” said Ganesh.

Revival

Ganesh is hopeful that the event will spark a revival of cue sports in India.

Kumar G. Rao added this will revolutionise the participation of more youngsters in India, and could do what James Wattana did to the Thai younger generation and what Ding Jinghui did to China.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.