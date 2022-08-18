Other Sports

Gaikwad wins silver; bronze for Mohit, Jaglan

Mahendra Gaikwad bagged the silver medal, losing to Iranian Amirreza Valadi 13-2 in the 125kg final, at the World under-20 wrestling championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Mohit Kumar (61kg) and Sagar Jaglan (74kg) claimed bronze medals.

In the women’s section, Priya Malik (76kg) set up a title clash with Ayano Moro of Japan. Priyanshi Prajapat (50kg), Manju (55kg), Bhagyashree Fand (59kg) and Arju (68kg) remained in the bronze medal race.


