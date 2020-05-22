Gaayathri takes lockdown in her stride

The lockdown can be a frustrating period for those who dream big. But rifle shooter Gaayathri Nithyanandam, who has an eye on the Tokyo Olympics, wants to stay calm and positive during this tough period.

“The lockdown is for own your safety and good health. It has not affected me much,” Gaayathri told The Hindu here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Coimbatore looked solid after securing a double gold in the South Asian Games in Nepal last December. “It was very special, and boosted my confidence,” she said.

Obviously, she wanted to carry her good form into the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Delhi in March, but the pandemic put paid to her hopes.

“It didn’t really hurt me, as I strictly follow the 90/10 principle. Life is made up of 90% that we can control, and the rest we cannot. The current situation is beyond our control, so why brood over it. I have taken it in my stride, and am enjoying the days learning new skills and spending valuable time with my family,” she added.

Staying connected

Gaayathri is being coached by junior India coach Satguru Das. “I start my day with holding training and dry firing — shooting without bullets to help you with your muscle memory. This helps me to stay connected with the game.

“Evenings are spent on fitness, through online sessions for the Olympic Core Team organised by the National Rifle Association of India. It involves various aspects to help stay fit and to improve balancing skills. It’s been on for the past 25 days,” she said.

“I am also working on improving my scores. I enjoyed some good scores during practice and in competitions, and I want to keep hitting them. I want to keep doing my part sincerely and be in zone as well. I will continue to work hard for more gold and glory,” summed up the champion shooter.