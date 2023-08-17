Fruitful day for India at the Archery World Cup Stage-4

August 17, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Indian recurve men’s and women’s teams collected two bronze medals while compound archer V. Jyothi Surekha entered the women’s individual semifinals on a fruitful day for the country at the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Paris on Thursday.

The second-ranked Indian recurve men’s side, comprising B. Dhiraj, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke, defeated Spain 6-2 in the bronze medal match.

The sixth-placed women’s team, consisting of Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur and Ankita Bhakat, upset World championships bronze medallist Mexico 5-4 (27-25) via shoot-off in the contest for bronze to get its first medal of the season.

In compound, Worlds bronze medallist Jyothi Surekha’s consistency helped her reach the medal rounds. World champion Aditi Swami missed the target once in the quarterfinals and lost to Great Britain’s Ella Gibson.

In the men’s competition, World champion Ojas Deotale crashed out in the first round.

The results: Recurve: Team: Men: India got a bye, bt Mexico 6-0, bt Canada 5-1 in QF, lost to Chinese Taipei 0-6 in SF, bt Spain 6-2 in bronze medal match.

Women: India got a bye, bt Japan 6-2, bt Italy 5-1 in quarterfinal, lost to Chinese Taipei 0-6 in semifinal, bt Mexico 5-4 (shoot-off: 27-25) in bronze medal match.

Compound: Individual: Men: Ojas Deotale lost to Jiang Ying Eer (Sgp) 142-145 in first round; Prathamesh Jawkar bt Jay Tjin-A-Djie (Ned) 144-144 (shoot-off: 10*-10, shot closer to centre), bt Jesse Sut (Ita) 147-144, bt Mathias Fullerton (Den) 148-148 (shoot-off: 10*-10), lost to Stefan Heincz (Aut) 140-147 in QF; Rajat Chauhan bt Mohammad Juwaidi Mazuki (Mal) 145-144, lost to Miguel Becerra (Mex) 142-146 in second round; Abhishek Verma bt Adrien Gontier (Fra) 146-139, lost to Mike Schloesser 146-147.

Women: V. Jyothi Surekha bt Chiu Yee Poon (Hkg) 145-131, bt Li Ju Chen (Tpe) 148-145, bt I-Jou Huang (Tpe) 148-145, bt Dafne Quintero (Mex) 147-144 in QF; Aditi Swami bt Aurora Janssen (Ned) 144-133, bt Parneet Kaur 146-141, bt Grace Chappell 145-144, lost to Ella Gibson (Gbr) 135-148 in QF; Avneet Kaur bt Mariana Bernal (Mex) 147-145, lost to Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh (Mal) 146-147.