French Open Super 750 badminton | Satwik-Chirag duo enters final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (top) and Chirag Shetty. File

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (top) and Chirag Shetty. File | Photo Credit: Toru Hanai

Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a commanding straight-game win over the Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to progress to the men's doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament, in Paris on October 29, 2022.

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game to outwit the Korean combination 21-18 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, thus, reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.


