French Open: Satwik-Chirag pair settle for runner-up finish

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s best efforts went in vain as they lost to top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the final of the French Open Super 750 here.

The duo lost 21-18, 21-16 to Marcus and Kevin, who are enjoying their 121st week as World No. 1. Satwik and Chirag had come into the match with a 0-6 head-to-head record against the Indonesian pair.

Satwik and Chirag, who had won their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August, looked a bit nervy in the 35-minute final.

Despite the loss, the duo’s effort is commendable as this is the first time an Indian men’s doubles pair has reached a World Tour 750 final.

Partho Ganguli and Vikram Singh Bisht were the last Indian pair to win the French Open in 1983.

Satwik and Chirag showed the stomach for a fight, clawing their way back from 7-1 down to 17-17. However, the Indonesians soon grabbed three game-points. The Indians saved one but lost the next.

In the second game, the Indians fell back a bit before levelling at 6-6 with Satwik winning a video referral.

The pairs moved neck-and-neck till 10-10 before the Indians netted one. Marcus and Kevin returned from the break to gather some quick points to move to 18-13.

The Indonesians soon grabbed four match-points and sealed the seventh title of the year when Satwik hit out. Meanwhile, Rio Olympics champion fifth seed Chinese Chen Long grabbed the men’s singles trophy with a 21-19, 21-12 win over Indonesia’s Jonathan Christie.

Long became the second shuttler in French Open history to retain the title since India’s Vimal Kumar in 1983-84.

In the women’s section, Korean teen sensation An Se-young stunned reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 16-21, 21-18, 21-5.