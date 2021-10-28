French Open badminton: Lakshya Sen sails into third round

Lakshya Sen.

Paris

28 October 2021 22:34 IST

Ashwini, Satwiksairaj duo bows out

India's Lakshya Sen sailed into third round of the French Open badminton men’s singles event with a comfortable win 21-17, 21-13 over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the second round here on Thursday.

But it was curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as it lost its round-of-16 match to Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.

In another men’s singles match, Sameer Verma retired hurt against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito at the end of the second game with the scoreline reading 16-21, 21-12.

