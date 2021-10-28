Other Sports

French Open badminton: Lakshya Sen sails into third round

Lakshya Sen.  

India's Lakshya Sen sailed into third round of the French Open badminton men’s singles event with a comfortable win 21-17, 21-13 over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the second round here on Thursday.

But it was curtains for the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as it lost its round-of-16 match to Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.

In another men’s singles match, Sameer Verma retired hurt against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito at the end of the second game with the scoreline reading 16-21, 21-12.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 10:35:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/french-open-badminton-lakshya-sen-sails-into-third-round/article37220942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY