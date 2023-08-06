HamberMenu
Four Nations Para-Badminton International tournament | Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter semifinals

Pramod Bhagat has made it to the semis in all categories while Sukant Kadam has made it in two categories

August 06, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat.

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have made it to the semifinals of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International tournament.

Pramod Bhagat has made it to the semis in all categories while Sukant Kadam has made it in two categories.

The Padma Shri winner defeated India’s Nehal Gupta in the quarterfinals to secure his spot in the semis. The 44 minutes match was a tight one with the scoreline reading 21-18, 21-18. Now Pramod will be facing India’s Kumar Nitesh in the semifinals.

In the men’s doubles World, the No. 1 pair of Pramod and Sukant won both their matches to secure a spot in the semis now they will face India’s Kumar Nitesh and Tarun.

In the mixed doubles, Pramod and Manisha Ramdass defeated France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in straight sets in the quarterfinals. The French pair never challenged the Indian pair and the final scoreline read 21-17, 21-14. They now face India’s Manasi Joshi and Ruthick Ragupathi in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam defeated India’s Tarun in a toughly fought quarterfinals. The match went to three games and both players gave their everything, but Sukant just managed to hold his nerves when it mattered the most.

The first game was taken by Sukant with the score of 23-21, Tarun came back strongly in the second set to win it 21-14, in the final game Suknat had answers to all of Tarun’s questions and he took the final game 21-14 to book a place in the semifinals and will face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan.

