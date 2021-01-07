Four marksmen share the top spot in skeet

Gurjoat Singh, Arjun thakur, Karam Sukhbir Singh and Ayush Radraraju led with 71 out of 75 on the opening day of skeet in the National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.
Other top shooters like Anantjeet Singh Naruka (68), Amrinder Singh Cheema (68), Smit Singh (67) and Sheeraz Sheikh (66) were unable to put up a better fare.
The day’s honours went to Ganemat Sekhon who led the women’s and juniors with 74, following successive perfect rounds of 25, after having started with a 24.
Zahra Deesawala was in the second spot with a 70, and he was followed by Kartiki Singh Shaktawat (68), Areeba Khan, Asees Chhina and Parinaaz Dhaliwal (65).
Former National champion Rashmmi Rathore shot 61 and Darshna Rathore mustered 60.
The competition will continue with two more rounds of qualification on Thursday, followed by the final.
Meanwhile, the trials in rifle and pistol will start with the men’s rifle 3-position event on Thursday.
