Four Indian women boxers look for gold

Four Indian women, including six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom, will look to land the gold in the finals of the Asian boxing championships here on Sunday. Mary’s 51kg title clash with Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan will be eagerly awaited.

Lalbuatsiahi (64kg), Pooja Rani Bohra (75kg) and Anupama (+81kg) will also aspire to be continental champions when they take on Kazakh Milana Safronova, Uzbek Mavluda Movlonova and Kazakh Lazzat Kungeibayeva respectively.

Sanjeet, Amit Panghal (52kg) and Shiva Thapa (64kg) will also fight in the finals on Monday.