Four Indian boxers bow out

04 November 2021 00:04 IST

Akash Kumar secures first medal

After young boxer Akash Kumar (54kg) secured India's first medal at the ongoing AIBA men's World Championships on Tuesday by advancing to the semifinals, the others bowed out.

Narender Berwal (+92kg), five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg) and Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg) were eliminated.

While Berwal was outmanoeuvered by Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev and lost 0-5, Thapa was rattled by the pace and aggression of Turkey's 19-year-old Kerem Oezmen and lost 0-5.

