Four-in-a-row for Cuba's Lopez

Mijain Lopez...phenom.   | Photo Credit: AP

Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez became only the fourth athlete in history to win four Olympic golds in the same event as he successfully defended his heavyweight title again on Monday.

The 38-year-old, who beat Georgia’s Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 in the final, joins Al Oerter (discus), Carl Lewis (long jump), and swimming legend Michael Phelps (200m medley) in the record books by winning the top weight category in four straight Games.

He will be 41 by the time of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but did not rule out a bid for a record-breaking fifth gold.


