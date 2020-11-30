Four boxers included in TOPS

Four Olympics-bound Indian boxers have been included in the Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday.

World bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Asian medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) joined M.C. Mary Kom in the elite group.

Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) and Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) have also been included in a group featuring Amit Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), and Vikas Krishan (69kg).