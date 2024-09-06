GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigns from her post in Indian Railways

Published - September 06, 2024 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File

Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday (September 6, 2024) resigned from the Indian Railways citing personal reasons amid speculations that she would be joining the Congress party.

"Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life," she posted on X with a picture of her resignation letter. She was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

"At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways.

“I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation," she added.

The 30-year-old wrestler had quit wrestling following her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal match in the Paris Olympics.

She had appealed against the decision which was rejected by Court of Arbitration for Sport.

