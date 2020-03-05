Former TT champion Bindu in elite panel of Blue Badge umpires

Thiruvananthapuram

05 March 2020

Former State table tennis champion M.S. Bindu has become a trail-blazer for women umpires in the State after she was made it to the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) elite panel of Blue Badge umpires.

Second from India

The 38-year-old became the first woman from Kerala and second from India to be selected to the coveted panel. Bindu, who had represented Kerala in 11 senior national TT championships, also became the second Blue Badge umpire from Kerala.

Blue badge umpires officiate in ITTF’s elite tournaments including the Olympics and World Championships. Bindu qualified as international umpire in 2012 even when she was active as a player.

However, she became a full-time umpire only after retirement and the 78th senior national championships in Haryana in 2016 was her first major assignment.

She was nominated by the ITTF to officiate in the premium junior circuit in Metz, France, in April last year which was her first international assignment. She appeared for the Blue Badge test and passed the written exam in Metz.

She officiated in the Commonwealth championships in Cuttack in July and World Junior championship in Thailand in December.

Bindu’s performance as umpire in these tournaments was evaluated by ITTF and she passed the interview which was conducted during the World Junior TT championships in Thailand to complete the Blue Badge qualification process within six months

Hardworking

“She was very hard working and dedicated when she was a player. She has shown the same traits after she became an umpire.

“It is a great achievement to achieve this within six months as normally people take more time to complete the Blue Badge process.

“I hope Bindu will inspire more women to take up umpiring,” said N. Ganeshan, ITTF’s competition manger and Bindu’s mentor.

Bindu, who is married to Kerala State Sports Council coach Jobin Christy, chose to be an umpire rather than a coach after her retirement. “I grew up watching Ganeshan as a umpire. I was always impressed by his dedication and passion and always wanted to be an umpire.

“He was the first person to encourage me to take up officiating.

“I should also thank my family and especially husband for all their support,’’ said Bindu who is awaiting her first assignment as a Blue Badge umpire.