Other Sports

Former table tennis champ Manmeet Singh Walia dead

File photo of Manmeet Singh Walia.

File photo of Manmeet Singh Walia.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Mr. Manmeet was one of the most consistent and prolific performers in Indian table tennis in the 1980s and represented the country at multiple international events.

Manmeet Singh Walia, the former table tennis player, died following a prolonged illness in Montreal, Canada on Monday.

Mr. Manmeet, whose solitary national championship title came in 1988-89 in Hyderabad, suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for well over a year before breathing his last. Mr. Manmeet was one of the most consistent and prolific performers in Indian table tennis in the 1980s and represented the country at multiple international events.

When it came to the nationals, however, Mr. Manmeet was unfortunate to have lost to the eventual champion four times in a row since 1981. He broke the jinx in Hyderabad in 1988-89 by overcoming S. Sriram in the final. After retiring in the early 1990s, Mr. Manmeet relocated to Canada and stayed in touch with his old friends..

“Terrific player. We shared some amazing moments on and off the table. I think he is gone too soon, just like the way he retired too early,” Kamlesh Mehta, his nemesis and a teammate at the Banks Sports Board then, told The Hindu.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 12:10:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/former-table-tennis-champ-manmeet-singh-walia-dead/article31563544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY