ADVERTISEMENT

Former junior India basketballer Bobit Mathew found dead

April 01, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau

Bobit Mathew. | Photo Credit:

Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew, a former Kerala captain, was found dead in his room in Kannur on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobit, who was employed with the BSNL, had played for the KSEB earlier. He was 42 and is survived by wife Tintu and daughter Angelo.

The tall Bobit who hails from Chandanakampara, one of Kerala’s leading basketball nurseries, was moulded into a fine player at the Kozhikode SAI centre and was a part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 junior Asian Championship in Malaysia.

He had represented the State for seven years and was a member of the Kerala team that finished runner-up in the senior Nationals. He was named as Kerala’s best player in 2000 and was awarded the P.S. Viswappan gold medal during the State senior championship in Thalassery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US