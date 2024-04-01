GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former junior India basketballer Bobit Mathew found dead

April 01, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau
Bobit Mathew.

Bobit Mathew. | Photo Credit:

Former junior India basketball player Bobit Mathew, a former Kerala captain, was found dead in his room in Kannur on Sunday.

Bobit, who was employed with the BSNL, had played for the KSEB earlier. He was 42 and is survived by wife Tintu and daughter Angelo.

The tall Bobit who hails from Chandanakampara, one of Kerala’s leading basketball nurseries, was moulded into a fine player at the Kozhikode SAI centre and was a part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 junior Asian Championship in Malaysia.

He had represented the State for seven years and was a member of the Kerala team that finished runner-up in the senior Nationals. He was named as Kerala’s best player in 2000 and was awarded the P.S. Viswappan gold medal during the State senior championship in Thalassery.

