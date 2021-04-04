Other SportsMumbai 04 April 2021 16:51 IST
Former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni dies aged 68
Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died in neighbouring Thane on Sunday.
He was 68 and is survived by his mother, wife and daughter.
According to a media release, Kulkarni succumbed to Covid-19 and was earlier admitted for treatment to the Kaushalya Hospital.
After retiring as a player, Kulkarni was actively involved with the game with coaching and also regularly played in Masters' TT tournaments at the National and International level.
He had also won National Masters’ TT Championship in Indore in 2019.
