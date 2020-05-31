Other Sports

Former boxer Dingko Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Boxer Dingko Singh. File

Boxer Dingko Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh, who is already battling liver cancer, has tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to him told PTI on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was flown to the national capital earlier this month to undergo radiation therapy and had returned to his home state Manipur after being diagnosed with jaundice once again.

“He was negative when he left from Delhi but has tested positive on his return to Manipur,” the source told PTI.

The swashbuckling former bantamweight boxer won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok. He is an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee.

Coronavirus
