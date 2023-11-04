HamberMenu
Five Indians nominated for World Archery awards

November 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Sports Bureau

Five Indian archers, including compound men and women individual World champions Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami, have made it to the World Archery’s shortlist for 2023 Athlete of the Year awards.

Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar, who won a World Cup Stage gold medal, have been nominated in Compound Men award, while Aditi Swami has been shortlisted for the Breakthrough of the Year honour as well as Compound Women.

Seasoned compound archer V. Jyothi Surekha is the second Indian in Compound Women’s category.

Armless para archer Sheetal Devi is in the race for the Para Women’s award.

Coach Italian Sergio Pagni, who played a big part in the Indian compound archers’ fine performance in the World championships, World Cup and Asian Games, is in contention for the Coach of the Year award.

WA will open the categories for public voting at www.worldarcheryawards.com on November 10.

archery

