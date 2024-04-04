GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five Indian women shuttlers, including Anmol, enter quarterfinals of Kazakhstan Challenge

The 17-year-old Anmol will face Japan's Sorano Yoshikawa next.

April 04, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Astana

PTI
Young shuttler Anmol Kharb. File 

Young shuttler Anmol Kharb. File  | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Young shuttler Anmol Kharb continued to impress as she progressed to the women's singles quarterfinals along with four other Indians in the Kazakhstan International Challenge in Astana on April 04.

Besides Anmol, in-form Devika Sihag, former national champion Anupama Upadhaya, seventh seed Tanya Hemanth and Isharani Baruah also entered the last 8 in women's singles.

Reigning senior national champion Anmol, who played a pivotal role in the Indian women's team winning an unprecedented gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February, beat UAE's Nurani Ratu Azzahra 21-11 21-7 in the second round.

The 17-year-old Anmol will face Japan's Sorano Yoshikawa next.

Sihag, who won two international challenge titles out of the four finals that she reached this season, outwitted fourth-seeded Azerbaijan's Keisha Fatimah Azzahra 21-12 21-12 to set up a meeting with compatriot Anupama, who beat Czech Republic's fifth seed Tereza Švabikova.

Seventh seed Tanya saw off Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-11 21-18 and will next square off against fellow Indian Isharani, who accounted for New Zealand's Tiffany Ho 21-10 20-14.

Sihag won the Swedish Open and Portugal International, while finishing runner-up at Estonian International and Dutch International.

In men's singles, Ravi, Bharat Raghav and Tharun Mannepalli progressed to the quarterfinals.

While Ravi defeated compatriot Manraj Singh 21-19 22-20, Bharat went past Sai Charan Koya 21-13 21-17 and Tharun defeated S. Sankar Muthusamy 22-24 21-18 21-13 in a thrilling contest.

Tharun will face local fourth seed Dmitriy Panarin, while Ravi and Bharat will face off in the next round.

In mixed doubles, the pairs of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvija Shivani Gadde, Abhyuday Choudhary and Vaishnavi Khadkekar, Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Maneesha K, and Zhakuo Seyie and Alisha Khan also progressed to the quarterfinals.

Men's doubles pair of Mohit Singh and Kevin Chaen Chhang Wong and women's doubles pair of Harshitaa Rout and Sruti Swain also progressed to the quarterfinals.

