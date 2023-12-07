FIVB Club Volleyball | Sunbirds fly into semifinal despite loss to Sada

December 07, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST

Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds booked a semifinal berth in the men’s Volleyball Club World Championships despite a 25-21, 31-29, 28-30, 22-25, 15-12 loss to Sada Cruzeiro Volei at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

Sunbirds forced a decider to bag one point in this Pool ‘B’ match, and sealed a last-four spot.

Sada, which boasts of a strong attacking line-up with Cuban outside hitter Miguel Lopez, and Olympic champions Wallace de Souza and Lucas Saatkamp, also stayed in the hunt for a knockout spot by recording the win.

Sada will face Turkey’s Halkbank Spor Kulubu in a must-win clash on Friday.

Sada looked comfortably placed in the third set, having won the first two, taking a 14-10 lead. Sunbirds, however, fought back, saving four match points before winning the set. Sunbirds, which depended heavily on its blockers and defence, kept the momentum going by claiming the fourth set. This was enough to ensure Sunbirds’ passage to the semifinals.

The result: Sada Cruzeiro Volei bt Suntory Sunbirds 25-21, 31-29, 28-30, 22-25, 15-12.

