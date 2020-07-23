Fitness is my success mantra, says Sindhu

World champion P.V. Sindhu says fitness is her success mantra. Sindhu says she owes her success at the World championship to her fitness and conditioning trainer M. Srikanth Varma.
“I owe a lot to the demanding fitness regimen prescribed by Srikanth Sir at Suchitra Academy, which is like a second home for me,” Sindhu said at the virtual launch of Suchitra FitKid a scientifically designed online physical education programme on Thursday.
“These are challenging times and it is imperative that everyone finds a way to stay safe,” she said. “For all of us, some sort of physical activity is a must during these times,” she said.
“We should not limit our challenges but challenge the limits. A fit body and fresh mind help in the pursuit of excellence.
“This has been the philosophy Srikanth sir and I worked on and helped me become World champion,” Sindhu said.
She lauded Suchitra Academy International School for making the programme a part of the curriculum.
Suchitra Academy mentor Praveen Raju thanked Sindhu for her inputs for the Fitkid programme.
