Fitness initiative gets star backing

NEW DELHI

10 December 2020 22:42 IST

World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, twice Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar, writer Chetan Bhagat and actor Anil Kapoor are among a host of celebrities to extend support to the newly-launched initiative ‘Fitness ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’.

Part of the nationwide Fit India Movement, the campaign has attracted among others, doctors, fitness influencers and several sportspersons of repute.

In a tweet, Sindhu stated, “Fitness is a huge part of my life and this is the chance for everyone to come together and unite for this great movement.”

Advertising

Advertising

Among other sportspersons who took to social media to extend support were Apoorvi Chandela, Gagan Narang, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Hima Das.