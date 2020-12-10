Other Sports

Fitness initiative gets star backing

World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, twice Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar, writer Chetan Bhagat and actor Anil Kapoor are among a host of celebrities to extend support to the newly-launched initiative ‘Fitness ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’.

Part of the nationwide Fit India Movement, the campaign has attracted among others, doctors, fitness influencers and several sportspersons of repute.

In a tweet, Sindhu stated, “Fitness is a huge part of my life and this is the chance for everyone to come together and unite for this great movement.”

Among other sportspersons who took to social media to extend support were Apoorvi Chandela, Gagan Narang, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Hima Das.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 10:44:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/fitness-initiative-gets-star-backing/article33302329.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY