Fitness initiative gets star backing

World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, twice Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar, writer Chetan Bhagat and actor Anil Kapoor are among a host of celebrities to extend support to the newly-launched initiative ‘Fitness ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’.
Part of the nationwide Fit India Movement, the campaign has attracted among others, doctors, fitness influencers and several sportspersons of repute.
In a tweet, Sindhu stated, “Fitness is a huge part of my life and this is the chance for everyone to come together and unite for this great movement.”
Among other sportspersons who took to social media to extend support were Apoorvi Chandela, Gagan Narang, Suresh Raina, Mithali Raj and Hima Das.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath