First-ever quotas for Indian surfing for 2026 Asian Games

Published - August 24, 2024 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The quotas have been earned based on the ranking points accumulated by Indian surfers in the Asian championship.

Sports Bureau

In a historic day for Indian surfing, the team participating in the Asian surfing championships in Thulusdhoo (Maldives) has secured its first-ever quotas for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, with one spot each for men and women, according to a release from Surfing Federation of India. The quotas have been earned based on the ranking points accumulated by Indian surfers in the Asian championship.

Kishore Kumar, who advanced into the championships’ semifinal on Friday (August 23, 2024) missed out narrowly in a stiff competition but his spectacular performance throughout the tournament ensured that India earned quotas for the Asian Games. The Asian championships which also is a qualifier for the Asian Games 2026 saw eight Indian surfers competed in four different categories.

Kishore entered the competition against some of Asia’s best surfers in the u-18 boys’ category. He finished third in Heat 2 semifinal with a score of 8.26, just behind Chengzheng Wang of China, who scored 10 to be placed second. Japanese surfer Taro Takai took first place in the same heat with a score of 14.50. Kishore, who had previously finished first in Round 1, Round 3, and the quarterfinals, was exceptional throughout the championships.

Harish Muthu, another successful surfer after Kishore in the tournament had also left his marks as he became the first Indian to qualify for Asian Surfing Championships quarterfinals. However, he fell short in a hard fought battle.

