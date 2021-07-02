FINA confirms Maana Patel’s spot

02 July 2021 22:21 IST

Backstroker Maana Patel’s universality spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was confirmed by FINA, the Swimming Federation of India announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Gujarat will compete in 100m backstroke and will be the third Indian swimmer in Tokyo alongside Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj.

Best performance

Maana is the current National record holder in the women’s 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events and also has the best Indian performance across all three distances.

Advertising

Advertising