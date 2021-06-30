Other Sports

FIG confirms Pranati’s Olympic quota place

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has confirmed Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak’s qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

As per a FIG communication received by the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) on Monday, Pranati, who won a bronze medal in vault at the 2019 Asian championships, has got an all-around slot following the reallocation of quota places under the 2020 continental championships criteria.

The reallocation was done due to the cancellation of the Asian championships, which was an Olympic qualifying event.

After Dipa Karmakar in 2016, West Bengal girl Pranati has become the second gymnast from the country to qualify for the Olympics.


