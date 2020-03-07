FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess | Harika stays in joint lead

Grandmaster D. Harika settled for a draw with Alexandra Goryachkina of Russia in the fifth round to remain in joint lead with 3.5 points at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess tournament here.

World No. 9 Harika and Goryachkina opted for a draw in 31 moves in a Semi-Slav game on Friday. The Indian faces former World champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the sixth round.

In the only decisive game of the day, Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze beat Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) in 44 moves. World champion Ju Wenjun of China and Mariya Muzychuk (Ukraine) battled it out for 81 moves before settling for a draw.

The results (fifth round): Dronavalli Harika 3.5 drew with Alexandra Goryachkina (Rus) 3.5; Nana Dzagnidze (Geo) 3 bt Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 2.5; Ju Wenjun (Chn) 2 drew with Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr) 2.5; Marie Sebag (Fra) 2 drew with Pia Cramling (Swe) 2.5; Antoneta Stefanova (Bul) 2 drew with Alexandra Kosteniuk (Rus) 2; Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz) 2.5 drew with Alina Kashlinskaya (Rus) 3.