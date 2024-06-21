FIDE team inspects potential World Championship match and player accommodation venues in Chennai

A two-member team from FIDE conducted an inspection to evaluate the possible World Championship match (D. Gukesh vs. Ding Liren) and player accommodation venues in the city on Friday. ​

FIDE planning and development commission (PDC) secretary, Kermen Goryaeva, and head of public relations, Anna Volkova, inspected the convention hall at the Chennai Trade Centre complex and Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium as potential venues for the match, and three private hotels — ITC Grand Chola, Hyatt Regency, and Taj Connemara — for player accommodation. The Leela Palace, where the two members have already stayed and thus have an idea of, is also being considered for accommodation.

FIDE has received bids to host the event in Chennai, New Delhi, and Singapore. Volkova said that separate teams are visiting each location for inspection, and FIDE will announce the venue by the end of June.

“After we collect reports from all three places, FIDE management will discuss all the reports and decide where to hold the match. The reports will be done in, like, two or three days (from inspection). By the end of June, the venue will be announced,” she said.

On the key considerations for the match venue, she said: “So, the whole infrastructure, how long it takes to get from the hotel to the venue and back.

“There are specific things. For example, we need dedicated routes for players because we expect a lot of visitors, a lot of audiences and, of course, we don’t want to disturb players. So, usually, they require some space for their privacy, not to be disturbed by someone.

“From the marketing point of view, it’s very important for the audience also to feel comfortable not just to watch them playing, but maybe also to have some side events, some side activities, have a place to eat, have a place to entertain themselves.”