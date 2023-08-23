FIDE Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen 2nd game ends in draw

August 23, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The second round of Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa’s game vs World No.1 Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw in the FIDE Chess World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Carlsen played with white pieces.

The 18-year-old Indian GM reached the final against a fancied and higher rated opponent.

The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.

Click here to follow the live updates from Sportstar

ADVERTISEMENT

In their first round clash in the final, in keeping with the rising expectations of the chess world, a confident R. Praggnanandhaa matched favourite Magnus Carlsen for a comfortable 35-move draw on Tuesday. Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT