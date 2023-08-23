ADVERTISEMENT

FIDE Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen 2nd game ends in draw

August 23, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa plays against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen

The Hindu Bureau

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during their second match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The second round of Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa’s game vs World No.1 Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw in the FIDE Chess World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Carlsen played with white pieces.

The 18-year-old Indian GM reached the final against a fancied and higher rated opponent.

The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.

Click here to follow the live updates from Sportstar

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In their first round clash in the final, in keeping with the rising expectations of the chess world, a confident R. Praggnanandhaa matched favourite Magnus Carlsen for a comfortable 35-move draw on Tuesday. Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

chess

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US