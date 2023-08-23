HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIDE Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen 2nd game ends in draw

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa plays against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen

August 23, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during their second match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023.

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during their second match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final, in Baku, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The second round of Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa’s game vs World No.1 Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw in the FIDE Chess World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Carlsen played with white pieces.

The 18-year-old Indian GM reached the final against a fancied and higher rated opponent.

The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.

Click here to follow the live updates from Sportstar

In their first round clash in the final, in keeping with the rising expectations of the chess world, a confident R. Praggnanandhaa matched favourite Magnus Carlsen for a comfortable 35-move draw on Tuesday. Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

Related stories

Related Topics

chess

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.