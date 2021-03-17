Feel I am getting respect from all athletes: Bhavani

C.A. Bhavani Devi, who recently became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, feels her achievement has the potential to put the country on the fencing map.
During a virtual interaction with the media, Bhavani recalled how the attitude from top athletes towards her has changed over the years.
“Earlier, when I travelled alone without a coach for competitions, I felt they did not have the same respect for me compared to other fencers. But now that has changed and I feel I am getting respect from all top athletes,” said Bhavani in the interaction organised by Go Sports Foundation, who have been backing her.
“When it was confirmed that I had qualified, top fencers came and congratulated me, saying that I was very strong and no one could stop me. It (the recognitions) was not just for Bhavani but for the whole Indian fencing fraternity.”
On the financial challenges of pursuing a niche sport, the 27-year-old shared an insight into how she had to inflate her father’s annual income to even begin pursuing it seriously.
“I realised why the teacher asked me about my father’s annual income because the equipment was very costly and I had to practice with bamboo sticks. The swords had to be saved only for the competition since I couldn’t afford to break them,” said Bhavani.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath