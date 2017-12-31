Fantastic finish for Kapur

India’s Shiv Kapur produced a remarkable turnaround in the closing stages to win the Royal Cup and end the year on a high by claiming his third Asian Tour title of 2017 here on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who had just one win in almost 11 years till April this year, has now won three times in the last eight months.

Making the victory sweeter for Kapur was that his wife Maya and five-month-old daughter Veda were present on the 18th green.

Kapur came through a see-saw battle as he shot four-under 67 to finish at 14-under while Thailand’s Prom Meesawat (70) ended at 13-under.

Making it a great week for Indian golf was Gaganjeet Bhullar (66) who was sole third at 11-under 273 while Khalin Joshi (67) was sole sixth at 8-under 276. Jyoti Randhawa (72) finished tied 41st at one-over 285.

Kapur first won on the Asian Tour in his debut season in December 2005, but it took more than 11 years and four months for the next triumph which came in April 2017.

Now he has won three times in eight months. This latest win marks Kapur’s fourth Asian Tour win and sixth international title — he won twice on the European Challenge Tour, too.

Another feat

Kapur, the only multiple winner on Asian Tour this year, is also the only Indian to have won three times on the Asian Tour.

Kapur, who had 19 birdies against five bogeys this week, had won the Yeangder Heritage and the Panasonic Open India this season.

“It was a see-saw battle. I had to come out fighting straight out of the blocks. I made two birdies in my first three holes and that reversed Prom’s advantage,” an elated Kapur said.