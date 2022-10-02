Fancied archers fall by the wayside

On a day of upsets, seasoned compound archers Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and V. Jyothi Surekha bit the dust in the individual elimination competitions at the Sanskardham archery ground here on Sunday.

While the experienced campaigners’ journey ended prematurely, younger archers grabbed the opportunity to enter the medal rounds.

Ojas Detale and Rishabh Yadav set up a title clash in the men’s section, whereas Aditi Swami and Pragati booked their spots in the women’s final.

Competition in the men’s section began with two shock results as the decorated duo of Abhishek Verma and Rajat Chauhan crashed out in the first round itself.

Abhishek Verma lost to Parth Korde 146-143, while Rajat Chauhan went down fighting to P.Trinath Chowdary 146-145.

In the women’s section, triple World championships silver medallist V. Jyothi Surekha’s second round exit was the biggest upset. She was beaten by her Worlds silver team-mate Priya Gurjar 147-145. Priya fell in the following round.