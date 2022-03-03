FIFA logo and Russian flag are seen through broken glass in this illustration. | Photo Credit: Reuters

March 03, 2022 02:24 IST

Governing bodies of various sports have opted to bar Russia from participating in international events and cancelled their upcoming events in the country owing to the geopolitical tensions

In the past week, Russia was at the centre of calls for boycott of games in and with the country in the wake of its actions in the Ukraine. Several international sportspersons and governing bodies expressed their concerns on the geopolitical tension between the two countries.

Football

FIFA and UEFA bar Russia from participation: On February 28, FIFA and UEFA communicated Russian national teams and football clubs would be prohibited from participating in any of its competitions until further notice. This effectively meant the country would not be participating in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers for Europe and UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. Additionally, German club RB Leipzig get a walkover against their upcoming Russian opponents Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Europa League.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people,” FIFA and UEFA’s statement read.

UEFA also decided to terminate its sponsorship agreement with the Russian energy company Gazprom.

Earlier, the governing body for football in Europe had ruled that all games involving Russian and Ukrainian clubs would be played at neutral venues.

The national football associations of Sweden, Poland and Czech Republic had expressed their unwillingness to play Russia. This was citing the geopolitical actions and safety of the players. As things stood, Russia was to play Poland in Moscow on March 24 and Sweden against Czech Republic on the same day. The winners from both the games were to compete for a place in the World Cup.

UEFA Champions League Final moved: UEFA relocated the venue of the finals of the Men’s Champions League final from Sanit Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. It thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the relocation at “a time of unparalleled crisis.”

“Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement,” the statement issued on February 25 read.

Athletics

OC: The International Olympics Committee’s (IOC) Executive Board (EB) on Monday withdrew the Olympic Order given to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak. Further, it recommended international sports federations to not invite Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions. The Olympic order is given to individuals for their service to the Olympic cause through their contribution to the sport.

The IOC had previously recommended that no sports event should be organised in Russia and Belarus. The body itself does not have any event lined up in either of the countries.

In a statement issued on February 25, the IOC said the two countries were in breach of the Olympic Truce. It added that the safety and security of its athletes must be endowed absolute priority. The revived tradition of the ‘Olympic Truce’ is aimed at protecting the interests of the athletes and sports in general considering “the new political reality”. It was bought back in December 2021.

“... the IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic Community in Ukraine. It has established a task force to close monitor the situation and to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible,” IOC’s statement on February 24 th read.

Further, it expressed its “full support” to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for the upcoming Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, this year.

World Athletics: The governing body ruled all athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus would be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future. It added that the council would consider further measures which include suspension of the Belarusian Federation at its council meeting next week. The Russian Athletics Federation has been in suspension since 2015 due to doping violations. The latest ruling would imply Russian athletes with Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) status for 2022 also face exclusion.

Tennis

A joint statement by international governing bodies of the sport informed, for the time being, Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete in international events on Tour and Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of their respective countries until further notice.

The statement added that International Tennis Federation (ITF) would suspend the membership of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation as well as withdraw their entries from all ITF international competitions until further notice.

The governing body had previously cancelled all its tournament in Russia and Belarus indefinitely. On Tuesday, the WTA and ATP boards communicated the suspension of the WTA/ATP combined event scheduled for October in Moscow.

News agency Reuters reported on Monday that Ukrainian Tennis Federation had written to the ITF to ban Russia from participating in international team and individual events. It had also asked the body to oust Russia and Belarus from the organisation. The news was particularly worrying for Russian player Daniil Medvedev who scaled the top spot in ATP rankings on Monday.

“Let (Medvedev) play on the ATP tour but Grand Slams are ITF events and if you lose the possibility to play in Grand Slams, he could never be world number one,” Ukrainian Tennis Federation board member Seva Kevlych told Reuters.

In a separate incident earlier, having secured a position in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championship, Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev appealed for peace between Russia and Ukraine. He wrote on a television camera, “No War Please.”

Formula 1

The international governing body for motorsports, FIA communicated this week that it was impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in current circumstances. “We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” its statement read.

The racing was to take place on September 25.

German and Netherlands racing drivers Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen stated it would be incorrect to race in the country. “I think it is wrong to race in the country. I am sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership,” news agency Associated Press quoted him as saying.

“I think when a country is at war it is not correct to race there, that is for sure,” Mr. Verstappen said.